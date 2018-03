Grill fire reported at fast food restaurant Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at the Sonic Drive-In on Harding Boulevard.

The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say the grill in the kitchen went up in flames, but the vent above stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

It is unclear if the restaurant will be open for business today, according to a release.