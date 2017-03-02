Greenwell Springs library to reopen following August flood

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library is opening for the first time since the August 2016 flood on Mar. 3.

The library will be open to about 65 percent of the public while repairs continue, according to library branch officials.

The branch received four to six inches of water due to the flood. There was extensive damage to the floor, walls, millwork, cabinets, furniture, equipment and supplies. Additionally, 16,000 library books and items were lost in the floodwater. However, officials say that most of the library's collection was saved and has been updated with new purchases and items from other libraries.

A Bookmobile was stationed at the library site as a way to serve patrons while repairs were done.



"The heart of the library is in place – books, materials, connections to the Internet and online resources, program and meeting space, and helpful staff dedicated to assisting the public. Even more importantly, there is a plan in place that will do much more than restore the building," Spencer Watts, library director, said.

The branch will reopen with a regular schedule of seven days a week with hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The branch is open on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.