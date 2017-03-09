Greenwell Springs library reopens, plans 'major renovation'

BATON ROUGE – Almost seven months after historic flooding decimated southeast Louisiana, the Greenwell Springs Library reopened its doors this week.

The library officially reopened March 3 to its regular hours but staff says about 65 percent of the library is open to the public. Patrons are asked to be patient as the location is planning a “major renovation.”

During the flood, the building suffered up to 6 inches of water. Officials say there was extensive damage to floors, walls, millwork, cabinets, furniture, equipment and supplies. The floodwaters damaged 16,000 circulating items, but most of the library’s collection was saved.

The library is also inviting residents to participate in an informal architectural charrette between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 20. A formal presentation will be presented that same day from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.