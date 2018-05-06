Latest Weather Blog
Greensburg woman killed in single vehicle crash on LA 43
GREENSBURG - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 60-year-old Greensburg woman Saturday evening.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on LA 43 near the intersection of Brecheen Lane around 5:00 p.m.
The crash claimed the life of Sylvia Wright, 60, of Greensburg.
Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Wright was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe northwest on LA 43.
For reasons still under investigation, she went off the road in a curve and overcorrected left and then back to the right.
The vehicle rotated and flipped several times as it exited the roadway. Wright's vehicle finally came to a stop on its roof after striking a tree.
Wright was wearing a seatbelt but sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. She was flown to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge by Acadian Air Med in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, according to State Police.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, and the investigation is on-going.
