Greensburg woman killed in single vehicle crash on LA 43

GREENSBURG - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 60-year-old Greensburg woman Saturday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on LA 43 near the intersection of Brecheen Lane around 5:00 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of Sylvia Wright, 60, of Greensburg.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Wright was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe northwest on LA 43.

For reasons still under investigation, she went off the road in a curve and overcorrected left and then back to the right.

The vehicle rotated and flipped several times as it exited the roadway. Wright's vehicle finally came to a stop on its roof after striking a tree.

Wright was wearing a seatbelt but sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. She was flown to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge by Acadian Air Med in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, according to State Police.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, and the investigation is on-going.