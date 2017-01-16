77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Green Bay vs Dallas most watched divisional playoff game in NFL history

1 hour 16 minutes 11 seconds ago January 16, 2017 Jan 16, 2017 Monday, January 16 2017 January 16, 2017 3:32 PM in News
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK - Green Bay's 34-31 win over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever.

The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, and the share is the percentage watching a telecast among those homes with TVs on at the time.

Pittsburgh's 18-16 victory over Kansas City, shifted to prime time Sunday night because of bad weather, was seen by 37.4 million people on NBC and its digital platform, including 37.1 million on the network.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days