Greek Life Task Force to present final recommendations

BATON ROUGE- After months of deliberation, the LSU Greek Life Task Force is submitting its final recommendations on how Greek culture should change.

The task force has been focused on oversight of Greek Life on campus as well as the current process of recruitment and new member education. The task force has met more than a dozen times discussing issues related to alcohol and drug use, internal accountability, and hazing.

The 11 member committee has toyed with a number of options such as random drug test for chapter members, an idea that was received with mixed reaction.