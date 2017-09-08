Greedy Williams hungry for success at LSU

Baton Rouge, LA - "The way they use it is kind of funny. Greedy is greedy for the football. I like it, I didn't choose the name but I guess it works for me now."

Andraez "Greedy" Williams living up to his name in his first game at LSU. The redshirt freshman getting greedy with an interception for DBU. But it's a name he earned years ago from his aunt.

"I was at her house and she was babysitting me and she told my mom he eats a lot and drinks a lot of milk. Ever since then my mom has just stuck with it."

"He is the type of person that eats all of the time and he still does like a fall camp when we are going into the fire most people get water but he got milk. I'm like come on Greedy what's wrong with you dog," said teammate Devin White.

But there's nothing wrong with Greedy's game, he's just trying to "eat" all day on the field. He's taking advantage of the opportunity that opened at cornerback, one that he's still hungry for.

"I want the best for him. I've known him since elementary school, we played ball together," added White, "So he's like my brother, that's why I told him this is why you're here, this is what you waited behind Tre'davious and them for."

"Everytime I walk down the hall, they call me pick-Greedy. So it's just a lot of excitement that comes with it but I'm just ready for the next game."

Greedy most likely won't start against Chattanooga ,with Kevin Tolliver back from suspension across from Donte Jackson, but there's no doubt greedy will try to make the most of every snap when he does see the field.