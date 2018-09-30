Greater St. Michael Baptist Church recovers after car crashes through building

BATON ROUGE - Sunday was the first service in 9-months that Michael Baptist held in their church.

Revrin Mellisa Dunn-Davis of Greater St. Michael Baptist Church and her congregated couldn't hold their excitement after the long wait.



"There are no words to express on how good is that God brought us home," Rev. Davis said.

In January, a car with three teenagers inside crashed into the church located on the corner of Gus Young Avenue and North 37th. Street, leaving a big hole in the front wall of the building.

The car was reported stolen, and the driver of the vehicle was fleeing from the police.

Police said the driver was 15-year old, and she was arrested and booked after the wreck.

The church members consider the wreck a blessing because no lives were lost instead they were gained. The pastor told WBRZ that the girl had become one of their own.

"We adopt her right now. We may not adopt here legally, but we adopted her spiritually, and we want her to know, that whatever she needs, we are going to be there," Dunn-Davis said.