Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preps for Christmas, expects to feed 100,000 people

BATON ROUGE- As shoppers are making last minute purchases and putting finishing touches on their holiday plans, one Baton Rouge business is still working to give many families a merry Christmas.

Business has been kicked into overdrive at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as Christmas quickly approaches. Mike Manning is still getting donations in the form of cans and cash.

"We have a tremendous amount of food coming in at the end of the year. Every canned good, every dollar, every volunteer can make a difference," Manning told WBRZ.

In the few days leading up to and following Christmas, he expects the food bank to help feed anywhere between 80,000-100,000 hungry mouths. It's a task that requires months in preparation.

"We don't stop. It doesn't change. We just adjust our schedule for the holidays," Manning said.

While Santa is packing his sleigh with toys, Manning and his crew are busy loading up trucks of food to be sent out to those in need across the area.

He adds, "We see smiles on people's faces that they're going to have stuff for the holidays. That's really what rewards us."

