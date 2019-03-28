75°
Latest Weather Blog
Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th annual cat show this weekend
BATON ROUGE - More than 225 cats are slated to compete in this year's annual Greater Baton Rouge Cat Show.
The show put on by the Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club will be held Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Watch the full interview for more details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th annual cat show
-
Doctors use new procedure to cut down post-op pain
-
Organizers to hold summit to discuss growth of entertainment industry in La.
-
Ascension residents get temporary reprieve from floodway designation
-
#WestSideHostages bumper stickers made in reponse to traffic woes