Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th annual cat show this weekend

3 hours 28 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 March 28, 2019 1:18 PM March 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than 225 cats are slated to compete in this year's annual Greater Baton Rouge Cat Show.

The show put on by the Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club will be held Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

