80°
Latest Weather Blog
Great white shark caught off beach in Rhode Island
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.
Inside, a 6-foot-long great white shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive.
Lorello had caught the fish Sunday morning three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach. The shark was on the boat for less than 10 minutes, and then quickly released back into the water.
Lorello's photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have been shared over 23,000 times. One of the videos shows the shark thrashing on board the boat as crewmembers approach it to send it back into the Atlantic. Lorello says he thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds, and has "never experienced" anything like this in his two decades as a fisherman.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tanker leaking chemical gas on Airline Highway; nearby trailer park evacuated
-
Ascension man returns with LSU flag in viral Running with the Bulls...
-
Storm leaves a mess for Central residents to clean up
-
Pink flamingos mean more than decoration for a girl battling leukemia
-
College Drive near Chick-Fil-A to be closed for repairs