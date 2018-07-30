80°
Great white shark caught off beach in Rhode Island

2 hours 43 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 July 30, 2018 2:39 PM July 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Michael Lorello
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.
  
Inside, a 6-foot-long great white shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive.
  
Lorello had caught the fish Sunday morning three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach. The shark was on the boat for less than 10 minutes, and then quickly released back into the water.
  
Lorello's photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have been shared over 23,000 times. One of the videos shows the shark thrashing on board the boat as crewmembers approach it to send it back into the Atlantic. Lorello says he thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds, and has "never experienced" anything like this in his two decades as a fisherman.
