Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron post-practice

2 hours 23 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 August 24, 2018 4:00 PM August 24, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and much of the talk was about reinstated cornerback Kristian Fulton.

However Coach touched on a number of important topics that are worth a listen.

From Fulton, the the quarterback battle, offensive line movement and lessons learned in a trying August, Coach had plenty to say. 

