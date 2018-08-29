Great Scott! O'Reilly Auto Parts features time-traveling flux capacitor online

When looking online for car parts most people expect to see things like batteries and spark plugs. But what about a flux capacitor?

You read that right. O'Reilly Auto Parts has added the flux capacitor, the fictional device used in the film franchise 'Back to the Future', to its website. Rather than a typical product description, the listing comes with a warning: "Time Travel at your own RISK!!!"

You'll also need Plutonium to properly operate the devices, which is not readily available at O'Reilly. But that won't be your only hurdle.

Unfortunately for fans hoping the flux capacitor will help their DeLorean travel through time, they will have to look elsewhere for the device. Bold letters on the page proclaim the flux capacitor isn't available for purchase.

It's probably for the best.