82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grease fire temporarily closes local chicken joint

2 hours 50 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, September 26 2017 Sep 26, 2017 September 26, 2017 8:57 AM September 26, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a early morning fire at a local Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen.

The call came in at 7:51 a.m for a fire at 10706 Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire in the kitchen.

The grease fire was quickly put out before it could spread to other areas in the building. Authorities say, the business will be closed until repairs to the hood system can be made.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days