Grease fire temporarily closes local chicken joint

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a early morning fire at a local Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen.

The call came in at 7:51 a.m for a fire at 10706 Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire in the kitchen.

The grease fire was quickly put out before it could spread to other areas in the building. Authorities say, the business will be closed until repairs to the hood system can be made.