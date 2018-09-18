80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grease fire sparks blaze at mobile home on Gardere Lane

1 hour 30 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 9:14 PM September 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a trailer fire Tuesday night on Gardere Lane at a mobile home park.

The incident was reported Tuesday night just before 8 o'clock in the 2500 block of Gardere Ln. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene and found a grease fire that started in the kitchen. The blaze was quickly contained, and the kitchen suffered extensive damage.

All residents were able to escape the fire. No injuries were reported.

After investigation, St. George determined the fire to be accidental.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days