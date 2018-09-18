80°
Grease fire sparks blaze at mobile home on Gardere Lane
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a trailer fire Tuesday night on Gardere Lane at a mobile home park.
The incident was reported Tuesday night just before 8 o'clock in the 2500 block of Gardere Ln.
According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene and found a grease fire that started in the kitchen. The blaze was quickly contained, and the kitchen suffered extensive damage.
All residents were able to escape the fire. No injuries were reported.
After investigation, St. George determined the fire to be accidental.
