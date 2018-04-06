72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Grant could put Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' on the national map

2 hours 48 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 April 06, 2018 7:04 PM April 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sydney Kern

DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs may soon be getting national recognition. The city received a grant that puts them one step closer to being on the National Historic Register.

“We've been trying for the last couple of years to find some money to actually get the entire district on the register, and we found it with a Certified Government Grant,” said Donna Jennings, the Denham Springs Main Street Director.

Competing with New Orleans and Baton Rouge tourism, Jennings hopes the promotion will bring more foot traffic to their well known Antique Village.

“We've got art galleries, we've got boutiques, we've got jewelry stores,” said Jennings.

But it has to be approved first. The grant, which is $20,000, is allowing them to hire a consultant to help with the application. It will also allow the city to survey every building to see if there are more buildings that would qualify for the national registry.

"Finding the money was a huge accomplishment," said Jennings. "The work is going to be ongoing. It's never going to end. It's something we'll always have to market and always have to maintain."

