83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Granny cam' bill signed into law by Louisiana governor

2 hours 3 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 8:52 PM May 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - "Granny cams" could soon be coming to Louisiana nursing home rooms.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed into law a bill that will allow Louisiana families to install video monitoring systems in their loved ones' nursing home rooms, if certain conditions are met.
  
Under the new law, nursing homes can't prohibit the cameras or retaliate against residents who want to install them. Cameras will be voluntary, and a long list of requirements would have to be met to use them.
  
By Jan. 1, nursing homes will have to provide forms to nursing home residents or their legal guardians outlining the ways the cameras can be installed.
  
The Louisiana Nursing Home Association raised concerns about the bill but couldn't slow its passage.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days