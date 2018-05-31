83°
Latest Weather Blog
'Granny cam' bill signed into law by Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE (AP) - "Granny cams" could soon be coming to Louisiana nursing home rooms.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed into law a bill that will allow Louisiana families to install video monitoring systems in their loved ones' nursing home rooms, if certain conditions are met.
Under the new law, nursing homes can't prohibit the cameras or retaliate against residents who want to install them. Cameras will be voluntary, and a long list of requirements would have to be met to use them.
By Jan. 1, nursing homes will have to provide forms to nursing home residents or their legal guardians outlining the ways the cameras can be installed.
The Louisiana Nursing Home Association raised concerns about the bill but couldn't slow its passage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Blight strike team demolishes blighted home, tours other properties in BR
-
Huge solar power plant could come to Port Allen, Entergy buying in
-
Decades-old agreement to maintain Amite River falls to the wayside
-
Local school teacher killed in Thursday morning shooting
-
State lawmaker demanding changes at group homes following WBRZ report