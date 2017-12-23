Grandparents arrested, authorities seize 60 pounds of marijuana 'meant for Christmas gifts'

Photo: York County Sheriff's Department

YORK COUNTY, Neb.- An elderly couple has been arrested after deputies pulled them over for a traffic violation and found 60 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

According to NPR, the York County Sheriff's Office pulled over a pickup truck for driving over the center line and failing to use a signal.

During the traffic stop, deputies detected a strong smell of raw marijuana, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron, from California, were on their way to Boston and Vermont for the holidays and had stashed 60 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. Authorities also found multiple containers of concentrated THC.

"They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents for family members in New England," Lt. Paul Vrbka said.

The estimated street value of the pot is over $300,000.

The two now face felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.