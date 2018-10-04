Grandmother praises Livingston deputy, paramedics for saving one-month-old

LIVINGSTON - A deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and paramedics are getting much-warranted praise after saving a one-month-old girl's life.

The girl's grandmother posted a heartwarming message on social media Wednesday. According to the post, the baby's mother came running into the room with the girl unable to breathe.

The grandmother told her daughter to call 911 as she tried to revive the child. That LPSO deputy was first on the scene and performed CPR on the baby.

"We were so happy to see that he had arrived, he was able to calm us down and look at her to make sure that she was okay until the ambulance got there," the post said. "He shared with us his own story of having to do CPR on his own son once, so he knew what we were going through."

The deputy was able to get the little girl breathing before the ambulance arrived.

"The paramedics got there and did an awesome job at what they do best, then they rushed her off to the hospital," the woman wrote.