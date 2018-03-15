Grandmother, parents accused of molesting Mississippi child

Photo: Eunice Walker, Jon Hooley, Teresa Hooley.-WTOK

UNION, Miss. (AP) - A sheriff in Mississippi has jailed the grandmother and parents of a girl on incest charges.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell tells WTOK-TV that the girl is under 16 and is now in the care of Child Protection Services. WAPT-TV reports that the grandmother, Eunice Walker, and 63-year-old father, Jon Hooley, are accused of molesting her and have been charged with sexual battery.

The 37-year-old mother Teresa Hooley is charged with condoning child abuse. All three are charged with lustful touching of a child. All three were also ordered held on bail of $30,000 each.