62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grandmother, parents accused of molesting Mississippi child

1 hour 26 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, March 15 2018 Mar 15, 2018 March 15, 2018 9:51 AM March 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Eunice Walker, Jon Hooley, Teresa Hooley.-WTOK

UNION, Miss. (AP) - A sheriff in Mississippi has jailed the grandmother and parents of a girl on incest charges.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell tells WTOK-TV that the girl is under 16 and is now in the care of Child Protection Services. WAPT-TV reports that the grandmother, Eunice Walker, and 63-year-old father, Jon Hooley, are accused of molesting her and have been charged with sexual battery.

The 37-year-old mother Teresa Hooley is charged with condoning child abuse.  All three are charged with lustful touching of a child. All three were also ordered held on bail of $30,000 each.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days