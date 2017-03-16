Grandmother beaten with hammer

HAMMOND – Hammond Police say one man was arrested after he hit his mother with a hammer earlier this week.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Merry Avenue. Officers spoke to the victim’s grandson who said his grandmother was struck by a hammer. Inside the home, officers found Emma Richburg, 86, with severe trauma to the head and facial areas.

Richburg told police that her stepson, Jerome Johnson, 53, hit her in the head and stole her vehicle. A BOLO was issued for Johnson and Richburg’s vehicle and she was transported to North Oaks Medical Center. Police say she is in critical condition.

Hammond Police say U.S. Marshals arrested Jerome Johnson Wednesday in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue in New Orleans. He was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.