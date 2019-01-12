Grandfather insists teen didn't know kidnapper

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - The grandfather of a Wisconsin teen abducted during a home invasion that left her parents dead says the suspect had no connection with the family.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson shot James and Denise Closs to death in their home near Barron on Oct. 15 and took their daughter, 13-year old Jayme Closs. She escaped Thursday from a northwestern Wisconsin cabin where she'd been held. Officers arrested Patterson minutes later.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Patterson's goal was to kidnap Jayme but that the family didn't know him.

Jayme's grandfather Robert Naiberg reiterated Saturday that the family had no connection with Patterson and didn't know him. He says Jayme told FBI agents that she didn't know Patterson at all.

He wonders whether Patterson was somehow stalking Jayme.