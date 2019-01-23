53°
Latest Weather Blog
Man indicted in double murder of Denham Springs couple
DENHAM SPRINGS - A grand jury has formally charged Michael T. Collins with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 murder of a Livingston Parish couple.
Collins was arrested after Patricia and Frank Gurley were found dead at a warehouse on Pete's Highway in October. Autopsy results revealed both died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Days after the couple was found dead, Collins was captured in Scottsville, Kentucky and brought back to Louisiana.
Police charged him with first-degree murder, automobile theft, and simple burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Artist turns abandoned tires into art around Baton Rouge
-
ExxonMobil releases stern, ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests
-
Frequent flyers: Airport staff strive to keep birds out of BTR
-
One week later, motive unclear in slaying of woman in Sherwood Forest
-
One injured in overnight shooting at Taco Bell near LSU