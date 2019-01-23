Man indicted in double murder of Denham Springs couple

DENHAM SPRINGS - A grand jury has formally charged Michael T. Collins with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 murder of a Livingston Parish couple.

Collins was arrested after Patricia and Frank Gurley were found dead at a warehouse on Pete's Highway in October. Autopsy results revealed both died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Days after the couple was found dead, Collins was captured in Scottsville, Kentucky and brought back to Louisiana.

Police charged him with first-degree murder, automobile theft, and simple burglary.