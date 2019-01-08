75°
Grand jury to consider case in Denham Springs couple's murder
DENHAM SPRINGS - A grand jury will hear a case involving a man accused of killing two people in October.
Michael Collins is accused of murdering 70-year-old Patricia Gurley and 72-year-old Frank Gurley. The victims were found in a warehouse in the 27000 block of Pete's Highway in Denham Springs. Authorities say they both died from blunt force trauma.
The case will be brought before a grand jury on January 23.
Collins was arrested in Kentucky on December 18 before he was transported back to Denham Springs.
