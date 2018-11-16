Grand jury requests more info in West Baton Rouge deputy's sexual misconduct case

PORT ALLEN - A grand jury in West Baton Rouge Parish is seeking more information surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations involving a sheriff's deputy.

Originally planning to have a decision by Friday afternoon, the grand jury instead opted to continue its deliberations on Deputy Ben Arceneaux's case to next month. Arceneaux was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, one of them alleging he demanded oral sex from her during a traffic stop.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit had been looking into the allegations against Deputy Arceneaux for months. Station attorneys had to get involved for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office to release their report about the incidents. That report revealed Arceneaux was disciplined earlier this year after being moved to the jail. The documents also indicated he was unpaid for a time.

Following WBRZ's stories, WBR Sheriff Mike Cazes placed Arceneaux on unpaid leave and called in the Louisiana State Police to investigate.

The grand jury is scheduled to consider the case again on Dec. 13.