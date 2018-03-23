Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was 'deadly weapon'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him.



The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, and a former executive at the park were indicted Friday on involuntary manslaughter and several other charges in the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.



The indictment alleges that officials rushed the design and construction of the Verruckt waterslide. Also, the indictment says operators were aware of at least 13 other injuries - including two concussions - on the ride and that the specific raft Caleb was on went abnormally fast and would go airborne more frequently than other rafts.



A Schlitterbahn spokeswoman has not responded to requests for comments on the company's indictment.