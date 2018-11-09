Grand jury indicts wife in death of JPSO sergeant

JEFFERSON PARISH - A grand jury has indicted a woman for second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, according to Nola.com/The Times-Picayune.

Shantel Wanger is accused of killing Troy Smith. At the time of his death, Smith was a sergeant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Reports say on June 17 Wanger called 911 to report that Smith had attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself. Inside the couple's home, deputies found Smith with a gunshot wound to his head.

Smith was taken to an area hospital where he died one week later.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Smith's wound was not self-inflicted. Wanger was arrested on July 11 for his murder.

Nola.com reports, Wanger's attorneys have insisted that Smith committed suicide because he was suffering from PTSD, was depressed, and had financial troubles. Smith threatened to kill himself the day before the shooting in a text message, one of the attorneys said. They believe that Smith carried out his threat.

After her Thursday indictment, Wanger's bond was increased from $300,000 to $740,000.