Grand jury indicts Oscar Lozada 7 years after wife's murder

BATON ROUGE - A grand jury has indicted Oscar Lozada in the murder of his wife Sylviane Lozada, who vanished from her Baton Rouge home more than seven years ago.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Oscar Lozada was indicted Thursday on one count of second-degree murder.

Sylviane, a Brusly High teacher, disappeared in July 2011. Oscar Lozada left the country with the couple's young daughter just days later. Lozada evaded authorities for years until he was finally arrested in September.

An arrest warrant obtained last year described a bloody crime scene at the Lozada home. Oscar Lozada had also purchased bags of concrete and buckets with locking lids before his wife disappeared, leading to suspicions that her remains may have been dismembered and dumped somewhere.

Authorities had been unable to apprehend Lozada for seven years due to him fleeing to Venezuela. However, law enforcement hit a break in the case last year when investigators found Lozada living in Mexico. He was apprehended and extradited back to the U.S. to face charges.

The warrant notes that Lozada also has a history of domestic violence, citing three incidents in which he was accused of either striking or threatening Sylviane between 2009 and 2010. A close friend of Sylviane said she had been building up evidence against him so she could eventually file for divorce.

Sheriff’s deputies were also able to recover his daughter, who was taken back to Baton Rouge.