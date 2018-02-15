Grand jury indicts father in infant's brutal murder

ZACHARY- A man accused of killing his 11-month-old son was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Fabian Smith, 33, was indicted on charged of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles for slaying the boy last October.

Authorities say the child, identified as Jericho Smith, was found with multiple stab wounds and cuts in a home on Hancock Street.

The coroner confirmed that Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds, stab wounds, and blunt force injuries.