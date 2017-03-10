Grand jury hearing Matassa case meets again Friday

GONZALES – For the second time this year, a grand jury met to hear bribery allegations against Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa.

Friday's grand jury comes after a hearing in February. It's expected Friday's meeting will occur all day, sources said. Grand jury proceedings are secret unless a decision is reached.

Matassa is accused of offering a bribe to get a man running for office in Gonzales to drop out of the race. Last year, a team of investigators met with District Attorney Ricky Babin about the case. Babin has since recused his office, and the State Attorney General's Office took over.

Audio recordings released last year by the Pelican Post Newspaper appeared to show Matassa and another businessman in Ascension Parish offering a bribe to Wayne Lawson, a candidate for Gonzales City Council. Lawson claims he was offered $1,200 to drop out of the race and was promised a job by Matassa if he made a fast exit.

Matassa's attorney, Lance Unglesby said last year Matassa was just offering a loan to a friend.

"This is not a bribe," Unglesby said. "The word bribe is being loosely used here. It's personal advice from one friend to another, not a bribe at all. Bribe would be the best interest of the councilman who would be the opponent of Mr. Lawson who my client has hardly ever met."

A grand jury could decide to indict, not indict or make no decision. A decision does not have to be made by the grand jury Friday, either.

