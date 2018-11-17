Grand jury convenes in WBR deputy sexual misconduct probe

PORT ALLEN- Four months after a WBRZ Investigative Unit report blew the top open about a West Baton Rouge deputy who was disciplined for sexual misconduct on the job, a grand jury convened Friday to determine if criminal charges were necessary.



The grand jury was continued to December after sources told us the jury requested additional evidence.



In January, Ben Arceneaux received a slap on the wrist when a woman alleged he pulled her over in his patrol unit. She told WBRZ that Arceneaux demanded oral sex. Internal affairs documents said, "Deputy Arceneaux did not deny the claim when he was confronted with it."



During that internal affairs investigation, it was determined that a second woman came forward making similar allegations. Less than 24 hours after the initial story aired on TV, three more women came forward to WBRZ alleging inappropriate sexual conduct by Arceneaux.



Last month, prosecutors tried to get WBRZ to reveal the additional women's names. In light of all the evidence, some attorneys believed that was unnecessary.



"Everybody knows it's relatively easy for a district attorney to obtain an indictment from a grand jury," attorney Chase Tettleton said. "We know two women have come forward to lodge complaints against Ben Arceneaux. Those two women should be where the grand jury starts. They should get indictments on those two first and move on to other sources."



Many of our sources expressed concern about retaliation and retribution if they came forward. That is why their names were not released.