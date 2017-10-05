Grand Isle asks people to evacuate ahead of Nate

GRAND ISLE – The popular camp and fishing community along Louisiana's Gulf Coast has called for a voluntary evacuation.

The city said it issued a state of emergency Thursday and asked people to consider leaving ahead of tropical system Nate, which is forecast to enter the Gulf and likely impact parts of Louisiana.

“Please secure or remove all small watercraft, campers, RV's and clear your property of items that may be carried away in 75+mph winds,” the city wrote on Facebook.

While inland impacts are far less severe, Grand Isle's location makes officials more cautious in severe weather situations.

The state will discuss more in a news conference later Thursday. Watch more on WBRZ News 2 at 4:00 and streaming live all day HERE.

