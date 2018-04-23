Grambling State University receiving grant money from Beyonce, Google

71°
GRAMBLING, La. - Legendary singer Beyoncé is teaming up with Google to give $100,000 to four historically black colleges and universities.

Grambling State University is one of the schools receiving money.

Through Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative, the singer announced a partnership with Google to award four new scholarships as part of her Homecoming Scholars Award Program, according to Variety. Google has matched the $100,000 grant Beyonce announced last week, which will enable four additional HBCUs to receive $25,000 scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The schools include Texas Southern University, Houston; Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee; Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana; and Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

