90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grambling State student shot in fight at dormitory

3 hours 22 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2017 Sep 23, 2017 September 23, 2017 2:27 PM September 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
GRAMBLING - Grambling Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Grambling State University's campus.
  
According to police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
  
Local media outlets report university spokesman Will Sutton confirms a student let another person into a dorm room and there was an altercation that ended with one man shot in the left arm. The victim was transported to Lincoln Memorial before being transferred to University Health Shreveport for surgery.
  
Neither of the men's names has been released.
  
Police are still looking for the shooter.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days