Grambling State student shot in fight at dormitory

GRAMBLING - Grambling Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Grambling State University's campus.

According to police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local media outlets report university spokesman Will Sutton confirms a student let another person into a dorm room and there was an altercation that ended with one man shot in the left arm. The victim was transported to Lincoln Memorial before being transferred to University Health Shreveport for surgery.

Neither of the men's names has been released.

Police are still looking for the shooter.