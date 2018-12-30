69°
Graham says Trump slowing down planned withdrawal from Syria

5 hours 21 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 December 30, 2018 5:35 PM December 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Donald Trump has ordered a slowdown to the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Syria.
 
Speaking after lunch Sunday with Trump, the South Carolina Republican described the slowdown as "a pause situation" and said, "I think we're slowing things down in a smart way."
 
Graham had been an outspoken critic of Trump's announced withdrawal of about 2,000 troops from war-torn Syria. Trump had declared victory over the Islamic State group in Syria, though pockets of fighting remain.
 
Trump's announcement earlier this month shocked lawmakers and American allies, including Kurds who have fought alongside the U.S. against the Islamic State group and face an expected assault by Turkey.
 
National security adviser John Bolton will travel to Israel and Turkey next weekend to discuss the president's plans.

