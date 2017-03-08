Graffiti threatens 'Sandy Hook 2017' at East Jefferson High

METAIRIE - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating spray-painted threats that appeared at East Jefferson High School Wednesday morning.

Graffiti reading "#Sandyhook2017" and "Shooting the school up - Crazy white boy" were found on walls of the school as students arrived for class.

Classes were not canceled, however the school did notify JPSO and an investigation is underway.

According to a report from WWL-TV, the school did not notify parents about the graffiti. They instead learned about it from students throughout the day, prompting several parents to check their children out of class early.