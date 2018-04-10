Gradual warming through a drier stretch

Sun is set to return. A warming trend will carry through the end of the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: After days of clouds, more sun is expected on Tuesday. As a weak front sweeps away low level moisture skies will clear and north breezes will allow a high temperature to sneak into the low 70s. Skies will stay clear overnight with a low temperature in the upper 40s. For the first time in several weeks, all types of pollen have a low count. According to the National Allergy Bureau of New Orleans, even tree pollen is low with oak remaining the primary allergen.

Up Next: Sunshine is in store for Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday too. Highs will warm by about three to five degrees each day, finding the 80s by Thursday and Friday afternoon. Some clouds may advance into the region late Friday in advance of the next impact weather system, which is expected early in the weekend. A cold front will arrive with rain and thunderstorms but exact strength and timing will become clearer as it gets closer.

THE EXPLANATION:

A weak cold front will move into the area on Tuesday but is going to be falling apart. The boundary should have enough forward progress to sweep away residual moisture and allow clouds to break. High pressure settling southward from the Upper Midwest will bring quiet and nice conditions through the remainder of the week. As the high shifts to the southeast and winds turn around, temperatures will moderate by a few degrees each afternoon, reaching the 80s by the end of the week. A trough moving across the United States later this week into the weekend will push another cold front across the area. While the upper level features are not particularly impressive locally, forecast models are indicating enough instability and low-level wind shear that we will need to monitor this system for the possibility of severe weather.

Dr. Josh

