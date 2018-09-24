80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gracie Zaunbrecher, 8-year-old who inspired LSU Gymnastics squad, has passed away

1 hour 50 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 September 24, 2018 5:58 PM September 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A girl whose bond with LSU Gymnastics turned her into a mascot for the squad has passed away.

On Monday, gymnast Lexie Priessman, a close friend of 8-year-old Gracie Zaunbrecher, shared news of Gracie's passing.

Gracie was a young, aspiring gymnast herself before she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor at age 7. Her parents discovered the illness when Gracie was having trouble keeping her balance on a gymnastics beam.

"Just having to see her go through the things she should never have to do," said Maile Zaunbrecher, Gracie's mother, in March. "It's always tough for a mother to see that."

Priessman and the rest of the gymnastics team at LSU had grown close with Gracie around the time of her diagnosis, arranging prayer chains and other gatherings to show their support for her.

"She means so much to this team," Priessman said. "She came into our life one day and since that day our lives have changed completely."

You can see that story on Gracie's bond with the team here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days