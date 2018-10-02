Grab your camera: Gerber announces photo contest for next spokesbaby

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - Gerber has announced the launch of the company's annual spokesbaby photo search contest.

Families have the opportunity to submit photos of their children to be Gerber's 2019 Spokesbaby. The contest opened Monday.

According to the company, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to four are encouraged to post a recent photo of on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018. The contest ends October 20.

The winner will be featured on Gerber's social media channels and the family will win a $50,000 grand prize.

“Every year, for our annual Photo Search, we choose the baby who exemplifies Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. “Our 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, Lucas Warren, was the perfect fit to represent the brand. Lucas was chosen out of more than 140,000 entries because of his expressiveness and his contagious smile. We’re excited for Lucas to now pass the torch to our 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby by serving as an honorary judge on this year’s panel!”

