Grab your backpacks: It's time to go back to school

Summer is coming to an end for students all across the country. Starting this week, some Louisiana students will be packing their backpacks and heading back to their classrooms.

Below is a list of when the students will report to public schools in their parishes.

Monday

St. Helena Parish*

-Early Learning Center(K-2nd Grade only), Arts and Technology Academy (3rd-6th Grade) and College and Career Academy (7-9th Grade only) report Monday.

Tuesday

St. Helena Parish*

- ELC, SHATA and College and Career Academy (10th-12th Grade only) report Tuesday.

Wednesday

Ascension Parish

Assumption Parish

East Feliciana Parish

Livingston Parish

St. Helena Parish*

-All students report to school Wednesday

St. Mary Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

Thursday

East Baton Rouge Parish

St. James Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

West Feliciana Parish

Friday

Iberville Parish

Pointe Coupee Parish