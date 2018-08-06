Latest Weather Blog
Grab your backpacks: It's time to go back to school
Summer is coming to an end for students all across the country. Starting this week, some Louisiana students will be packing their backpacks and heading back to their classrooms.
Below is a list of when the students will report to public schools in their parishes.
Monday
St. Helena Parish*
-Early Learning Center(K-2nd Grade only), Arts and Technology Academy (3rd-6th Grade) and College and Career Academy (7-9th Grade only) report Monday.
Tuesday
St. Helena Parish*
- ELC, SHATA and College and Career Academy (10th-12th Grade only) report Tuesday.
Wednesday
Ascension Parish
Assumption Parish
East Feliciana Parish
Livingston Parish
St. Helena Parish*
-All students report to school Wednesday
St. Mary Parish
West Baton Rouge Parish
Thursday
East Baton Rouge Parish
St. James Parish
Tangipahoa Parish
West Feliciana Parish
Friday
Iberville Parish
Pointe Coupee Parish
