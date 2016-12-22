Grab the boots with the fur

A chilly start with a slightly warmer afternoon. Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Another freezing morning will lead to a slightly warmer afternoon today, but still relatively chilly. The winds have backed down a bit, so the wind chill won't be as much of a factor as yesterday.

An area of high pressure dominating our cold pattern is shifting northeast, and that will open up some warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help temperatures normalize a bit. Another weak front comes through Thursday. Don't expect a big afternoon drop, but it will bring us an additional night in the upper 30s. It is unlikely that it will squeeze out a shower.

This leads into a seasonable Christmas Eve and first night of Hanukkah. However, several computer models are now grabbing onto the idea that temperatures will actually climb up quite a bit for Christmas Day. It looks like we will experience above average temperatures in the 70s. Last year we broke some Christmas heat records, so mid 70's doesn't seem so terrible I say. Stay warm!

