Grab a spoon: Blue Bell releases 'Mardi Gras King Cake' ice cream

Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream

BRENHAM, Texas - Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing a Mardi Gras themed ice cream flavor this week.

Mardi Gras King Cake is made with cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces, a colorful cream cheese swirl, and candy sprinkles. For the first time ever, the holiday-themed ice cream will be available in all areas where Blue Bell products are sold.

"We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

According to the company the ice cream flavor is a combination of Mardi Gras, which was introduced in 2004, and King Cake, which was introduced in 2006.