Grab a drink: Starbucks gives away reusable red cups

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Starbucks

Calling all Starbucks drinkers. The Seattle-based coffee company is giving out free limited edition reusable red cups.

Customers who order a holiday beverage today will get the cup at participating stores while supplies last, according to the company. Starting Saturday, customers who bring their reusable holiday cup to participating stores in the U.S. or Canada after 2 p.m. will get 50 cents off a handcrafted grande holiday beverage.

The offer will run through January 7, 2019.

