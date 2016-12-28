GPS monitoring ordered last week for man charged in slaying

Image via ABC 7, Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON - Court records show that GPS monitoring was ordered last week for a Maryland man now charged in the death of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher who went missing at Christmas.



Adrian Duane Johnson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with theft earlier this month and online court records show he was released Dec. 20. After Johnson's attorney said he couldn't be screened for mental health court under high intensity supervision, he was ordered to report the next morning to enroll in GPS monitoring. The record doesn't say whether he appeared.



Police say 46-year-old Tricia McCauley - found dead in her car Monday - was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma.



Johnson was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday.



The attorney listed in the theft case didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.