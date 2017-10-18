Governors urge Congress to back health subsidies

64°
Wednesday, October 18 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of governors is urging congressional leaders to support a plan to calm health insurance markets after President Donald Trump blocked federal subsidies to insurers.
 
The letter, signed by 10 governors, says, "Stabilizing insurance markets is one of the primary areas where Congress can take action to ensure that consumers have affordable health care options."
 
The agreement by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., calls for a two-year extension of the subsidies. The governors write that Congress should extend the subsidies at least through 2019.
 
The letter released Wednesday night is signed by the governors of Ohio, Colorado, Montana, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Vermont.
 

