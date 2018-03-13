52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash

12 hours 55 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, March 13 2018 Mar 13, 2018 March 13, 2018 9:21 AM March 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOXLEY, Ala. - Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show the company that owns the bus that crashed in Alabama was involved in four other crashes in the past two years, one involving a fatality and three others without deaths or injuries.
  
First Class Tours Inc. said driver Harry Caligone was killed Tuesday when its bus carrying Texas high school students home from a Disney World trip crashed in Alabama. Caligone was not the driver in the previous crashes.
  
According to a Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report, one of the company buses failed to yield the right of way in May 2017 in Houston, fatally striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk as the bus turned left.
  
Other reports also show: a bus driver was given a warning citation in Houston in January for turning right too wide after the bus and an SUV collided; in August 2017, a bus was hit from behind in traffic in Sugar Land, near Houston; in March 2016 a man driving an SUV was cited for an unsafe lane change in front of a bus in Houston after their vehicles collided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days