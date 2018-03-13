Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash

LOXLEY, Ala. - Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show the company that owns the bus that crashed in Alabama was involved in four other crashes in the past two years, one involving a fatality and three others without deaths or injuries.

First Class Tours Inc. said driver Harry Caligone was killed Tuesday when its bus carrying Texas high school students home from a Disney World trip crashed in Alabama. Caligone was not the driver in the previous crashes.

According to a Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report, one of the company buses failed to yield the right of way in May 2017 in Houston, fatally striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk as the bus turned left.

Other reports also show: a bus driver was given a warning citation in Houston in January for turning right too wide after the bus and an SUV collided; in August 2017, a bus was hit from behind in traffic in Sugar Land, near Houston; in March 2016 a man driving an SUV was cited for an unsafe lane change in front of a bus in Houston after their vehicles collided.