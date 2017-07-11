Governor warns against taking plane crash debris

ITTA BENA, Miss. - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is warning people to not remove debris from the area where a Marine Corps plane crashed.

Bryant, in statements Tuesday on Twitter, said law enforcement authorities have received reports that items are being taken from the crash site. Debris from the KC-130 that crashed Monday is scattered for miles.

Sheriff's deputies and state troopers have been trying to control access to sites, but the broad area and number of roads makes that difficult.

Bryant asks people to stay away and turn debris over to authorities. He warns that anyone taking something could be prosecuted.

The refueling and cargo plane went down in a soybean field, killing 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman. The Marines said Tuesday that the air tanker was based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, and headed to California.