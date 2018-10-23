66°
Governor to tour damage at Sunshine Bridge Wednesday

DONALDSONVILLE - Governor John Bel Edwards will tour the damage causing what's expected to be a months-long closure of the Sunshine Bridge.

According to the governor's office, Edwards will visit the bridge at 11 a.m. Wednesday to formally announce the beginning of repairs and talk more about the closure.

The bridge has been closed to traffic since it sustained damage from a barge collision more than a week ago. The Department of Transportation and Development has been authorized to spend up to $5 million over the course of the repair process, which officials expect will take months.

