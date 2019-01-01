Governor taps new faces for higher ed boards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's governor has appointed a number of new people to sit on the governing bodies that oversee the state's colleges and universities.

The new members include James S. "Jimmy" Clarke of Lafayette who used to be former Gov. Kathleen Blanco's chief of staff. He's a new appointment to the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. Clarke is an LSU graduate and state director in Louisiana for a health and education policy consulting firm.

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine M. Russell of Thibodaux was also appointed to that board.

The Louisiana Board of Regents will have two new members -- New Orleans businessman Gary Solomon Jr. and Baton Rouge attorney Felix Weill. The regents oversee all of the state's higher education boards.